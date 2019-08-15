The autopsy into financier Jeffrey Epstein, who died in an apparent suicide while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges, found his neck had been broken in several places, the Washington Post reported late on Wednesday.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Jeffrey Epstein autopsy report shows broken neck – Washington Post - August 15, 2019
- Pakistan observes ‘Black Day’ for Kashmir as India celebrates independence - August 15, 2019
- ‘Hate will not overcome love’, El Paso shooting memorial attendees told - August 15, 2019