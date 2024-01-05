Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged accomplice and former employee, Nadia Marcinkova, invoked her Fifth Amendment rights at least 42 times during a 2010 deposition, including when she was asked if she had been on an airplane with the deceased financier and former President Bill Clinton, according to a third batch of court documents released Friday by a federal court.

During the April 13, 2010, inquiry, Marcinkova was asked if she knew Clinton or Doug Band, who served as Clinton’s ri