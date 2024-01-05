Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged accomplice and former employee, Nadia Marcinkova, invoked her Fifth Amendment rights at least 42 times during a 2010 deposition, including when she was asked if she had been on an airplane with the deceased financier and former President Bill Clinton, according to a third batch of court documents released Friday by a federal court.
During the April 13, 2010, inquiry, Marcinkova was asked if she knew Clinton or Doug Band, who served as Clinton’s ri
Latest posts by Fox News Editor (see all)
- Jeffrey Epstein’s employee invoked 5th at least 42 times, including questions about Bill Clinton: documents - January 5, 2024
- Supreme Court to decide if Trump banned from Colorado ballot in historic case - January 5, 2024
- Milwaukee mayor trades barbs with suburban county executive over sales taxes: ‘Go to Cracker Barrel’ - January 5, 2024