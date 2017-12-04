Jeffrey K. Ball to Join the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco Board of Directors

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 04, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Board of Directors of the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco has selected Jeffrey K. Ball to fill an upcoming vacancy on the board beginning January 1, 2018. Mr. Ball is President, Chief Executive Officer, and Director of Friendly Hills Bank, Whittier, California. The term of this seat ends December 31, 2020.

Mr. Ball will replace Richard A. Heldebrant, President and Chief Executive Officer of Star One Credit Union, Sunnyvale, California. Mr. Heldebrant has announced his plans to resign from the Board upon his previously announced retirement from Star One on December 31, 2017.

