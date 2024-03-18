Some Northern locations with later opening dates will have Easter activities in May and June

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Easter egg decorating contests, egg hunts with Yogi Bear, visits by the Easter Bunny and Easter-themed games are just a few of the activities that await families at Jellystone Park Camp-Resort locations across the country during Easter weekend.

“Our Easter-themed activities are so popular that some of our northern locations with later opening dates offer them in May and June so families don’t miss out on the fun,” said Trent Hershenson, vice president of marketing for Camp Jellystone, the Southfield, Michigan-based company that franchises Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts.

While most Jellystone Park locations offer Easter egg hunts and craft activities, specific activities vary by location. Here’s a sampling of some of the Easter-themed events and activities taking place at Jellystone Park locations across the United States this year:

— Caledonia, Wisconsin: This location celebrates Easter the first weekend in May with a blending of springtime and Halloween festivities called “Spring-o-Ween.” Dress up in your favorite spring-themed or spooky costume and strut your stuff through a costume parade and then trick-or-treat throughout the park. There will also be an Easter egg hunt and candy bar bunny races.

— Bostic, North Carolina: This location celebrates Easter with an Easter egg hunt and a visit by the Easter Bunny.

— Burleson, Texas: Easter weekend events at this location include Easter-themed crafts, Easter egg relay races, a “Tip the Easter Basket” group game,” a scavenger hunt, a marshmallow eating contest, and a “Hop & Treat” event, the park’s spin on a traditional Easter egg hunt.

— Horn Lake, Mississippi: Easter weekend at this location includes an Easter egg hunt and a visit by the Easter Bunny.

— Lodi, California: This location will have an Easter egg hunt and a visit by the Easter Bunny.

— Mill Run, Pennsylvania: Activities at this location include egg coloring, cookie decorating, a jelly bean guessing contest, an Easter egg hunt, candy bar bingo, an Easter basket raffle, and a magical Easter basket ride.

— Sioux Falls, South Dakota: This location celebrates an Easter Eggstravaganza Week beginning May 28th. Activities include Easter crafts, bunny games, and a flashlight Easter egg hunt with Yogi Bear. Parents can also order Easter baskets to be delivered by the Easter Bunny.

— Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin: This location celebrates Easter the weekend of June 7-9 with an Easter egg hunt with Yogi Bear and a dance party on Saturday night.

— Tabor City, North Carolina: This location celebrates Easter with egg hunts for all ages — and even one for dogs. The Jellystone Park characters will be delivering Easter baskets and there will be games of “Chocolate Bunny Bingo.”

— Williamsport, Maryland: This location celebrates Easter with an Easter egg hunt and a visit by the Easter Bunny.

— Waller, Texas: An Easter egg hunt and a visit by the Easter Bunny top the list of activities planned at this location.

Photo here: https://ml.globenewswire.com/media/9b761500-69ae-412a-a070-103307072fb4/hires/

About Camp Jellystone

With more than 75 locations across the United States and Canada, Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts feature fun attractions such as pools and water slides, non-stop family activities, up-close fun with Yogi Bear characters, and glamping-style accommodations. For more information about Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts, please visit www.jellystonepark.com. For information on franchising opportunities, please visit www.jellystonefranchise.com. Camp Jellystone is part of Sun Outdoors’ family of brands.

About Sun Outdoors

Sun Outdoors is a leader in outdoor hospitality and is committed to its mission of offering guests exceptional and transformative outdoor experiences. With over 150 locations across the U.S. and Ontario, Canada, Sun Outdoors offers guests several ways to stay: from RV sites to vacation rentals, from tent camping to glamping, whether they stay for a weekend, season, or longer. Visit www.sunoutdoors.com to learn more.

Contact:

Ritter Communications, Brad Ritter

[email protected]

740.815.1892