Jen Morecraft Appointed Global Managing Director of NSF International Strategic Registrations (NSF-ISR)

Photo credit: NSF International

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Jen Morecraft, a longtime employee of public health organization NSF International, has been named Global Managing Director of NSF International Strategic Registrations (NSF-ISR), a leading global certification body and wholly owned subsidiary of NSF International.

NSF-ISR certifies quality, environmental and occupational health and safety management systems within the automotive, aerospace, chemical, energy, food, medical and manufacturing industries. In her new role, Morecraft will lead strategy development, innovation and implementation to grow services and align with NSF International’s mission, strategy, goals and values.

Most recently, Morecraft served as Director of NSF International’s supplier assurance programs and has spent the last 13 years overseeing global audit programs and working with food industry leaders to find innovative audit and data management solutions to meet key food safety and quality objectives. In this role, Morecraft was responsible for strategy and growth of NSF’s proprietary audit programs, new certification program development and all client-specific second- and third-party audit programs.

“Jen’s experiences within retail, supply chain and data management give her a broad understanding of industry and certification program management. Her many years supporting public health and safety include expanding challenges and responsibilities at NSF International. We look forward to her leadership of NSF-ISR – particularly her ability to focus on the customer, collaborate effectively and innovate to drive growth,” says Tom Chestnut, Senior Vice President of NSF International’s Global Food Division and of NSF-ISR.

Before joining NSF International, Morecraft worked on the frontlines of public health as an environmental health sanitarian in Illinois and as an AmeriCorps member with the Illinois Public Health Association.

Morecraft earned a Bachelor of Science degree in community health from Western Illinois University.

About NSF International Strategic Registrations (NSF-ISR)

NSF International Strategic Registrations (NSF-ISR, www.nsf-isr.org), a wholly-owned subsidiary of NSF International, is a leading global certification body known for its superior technical expertise and customer satisfaction. NSF-ISR offers comprehensive management systems registrations to internationally accepted standards for quality assurance and environmental protection for the automotive, aerospace, chemical, energy, medical and manufacturing industries (e.g. ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, AS9100, IATF 16949, etc.). In 2019, NSF International is celebrating 75 years of protecting and improving human health.

