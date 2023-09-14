IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — JenaValve Technology, Inc., developer and manufacturer of differentiated transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) systems, today announced that it has appointed Shlomi Nachman, experienced cardiovascular industry executive, to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Nachman has over 25 years of experience in the medical device industry and is currently on the board of several medical device companies, as well as the Arnold and Mable Beckman Foundation, a foundation focused on supporting research in chemistry and life sciences. Previously, he held senior operating roles at Johnson & Johnson, where he was the Company Group Chairman of Cardiovascular and Specialty Solutions and Vision Groups within Johnson & Johnson’s Medical Devices sector. He was a member of the Medical Devices Group Operating Committee and lead a diverse portfolio of 6 medical device businesses including Electrophysiology, Neurovascular Intervention, Ear, Nose & Throat, Breast Aesthetics, Optometry and Ophthalmology. Prior to that, Mr. Nachman had various roles with increased scope and responsibilities including Worldwide President of Biosense Webster and Cordis.

“We are thrilled to welcome Shlomi to the JenaValve Board of Directors,” said John Kilcoyne, Chief Executive Officer. “His experience as both an executive and board member across innovative cardiovascular device businesses further strengthens the operating expertise of our board. His track record of driving commercial growth and technological development at J&J is a testament to the strength of his leadership.”

Mr. Nachman earned his Bachelor of Science in Management & Economics from the Israel Institute of Technology and a Diploma in Electrical Engineering from the Amal Technical School.

Mr. Nachman stated, “I am grateful to have the opportunity to join JenaValve at such an exciting time in the company’s development. I hope to lend my experience to help JenaValve achieve its mission of delivering life changing outcomes to patients suffering from AR and AS. JenaValve is well positioned to become a major contributor to the structural heart space. I look forward to working with this world class board and management team.”

About JenaValve

JenaValve Technology, Inc. is a medical device company focused on the design, development, and commercialization of innovative transcatheter heart valve solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from heart valve disease. The Company’s Trilogy® Heart Valve System is a transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) system designed to treat patients with symptomatic, severe aortic regurgitation (ssAR) and symptomatic, severe aortic stenosis (ssAS) in high surgical risk patients. The Trilogy System received CE Mark approval in May 2021, providing European physicians with the first TAVR device with true dual-disease treatment capabilities.

JenaValve received Breakthrough Device Designation from the FDA to facilitate the review of ALIGN-AR, a pivotal trial in the U.S., as part of its PMA application for the Trilogy Heart Valve System for the treatment of ssAR in high surgical risk patients. If approved, the Trilogy System would become the first and only TAVR system in the U.S. indicated for the treatment of AR.

JenaValve is headquartered in Irvine, California, with additional locations in Leeds, U.K., and Munich, Germany.

JenaValve is backed by Bain Capital Life Sciences, Andera Partners (formerly Edmond de Rothschild Investment Partners), Valiance Life Sciences, Rosetta Capital, Cormorant Asset Management, Legend Capital, NeoMed Management, RMM, VI Partners, Pictet Alternative Advisors SA, Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), Innovatus Capital Partners, and Peijia Medical Limited.

US: CAUTION – Investigational device. Limited by Federal (or United States) law to investigational use.

Additional information is available at www.jenavalve.com.