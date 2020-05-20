Jenell R. Ross Joins Hub Group’s Board of Directors

OAK BROOK, Ill., May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hub Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG), a leading supply chain solutions provider in North America, announced today that Jenell R. Ross, President of the Bob Ross Auto Group in Centerville, Ohio, has been elected as an independent director to Hub Group’s board of directors.

Ms. Ross’s company is the first African American owned Mercedes-Benz dealership in the world. Under her leadership, the Bob Ross franchises have continued to rank as leaders in Buick, GMC and Mercedes-Benz sales and customer service.

“Jenell’s business and leadership accomplishments are impressive and we are thrilled that she will be bringing that vision to Hub Group’s board of directors,” said David Yeager, Hub Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “She will be a welcome addition as we guide the company forward.”

Ms. Ross is an active member of her community, having served on the boards of numerous foundations and community service organizations. She currently is a member of the University of Dayton Board of Trustees and the Chair of the board of directors of the Federal Reserve Board of Cleveland (Cincinnati branch). Additionally, she serves as a Board Member for the Minority Business Partnership through the Dayton Chamber of Commerce and a Board Member of the Will Allen Foundation.

Previously, Ms. Ross served on the Ohio Motor Vehicle Dealers Board and as Chair (2013) of the American International Automobile Dealers Association, a dealer-led organization representing more than 10,000 international nameplate automobile dealer franchises. Ms. Ross has been recognized with numerous awards with respect to business achievements and public service. She earned a bachelor’s degree from Emory University in Atlanta.

“I’m excited to join the board of this industry leader. The Hub Group team is well positioned to deliver value to its shareholders and continue to deliver superior service to its customers,” said Ms. Ross.

ABOUT HUB GROUP: Hub Group is a world-class supply chain solutions provider that offers multi-modal transportation services throughout North America, including intermodal, truck brokerage, dedicated and logistics services. As a publicly traded company with approximately $4 billion in revenue, Hub Group’s organization of over 4,800 employees delivers innovative, customer-focused solutions and industry leading service to help customers better control supply chains and their costs. For more information, visit hubgroup.com .

CONTACT: Maralee Volchko: 630-271-3745