Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Jenell R. Ross Joins Hub Group’s Board of Directors

Jenell R. Ross Joins Hub Group’s Board of Directors

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

OAK BROOK, Ill., May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hub Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG), a leading supply chain solutions provider in North America, announced today that Jenell R. Ross, President of the Bob Ross Auto Group in Centerville, Ohio, has been elected as an independent director to Hub Group’s board of directors.

Ms. Ross’s company is the first African American owned Mercedes-Benz dealership in the world. Under her leadership, the Bob Ross franchises have continued to rank as leaders in Buick, GMC and Mercedes-Benz sales and customer service.

“Jenell’s business and leadership accomplishments are impressive and we are thrilled that she will be bringing that vision to Hub Group’s board of directors,” said David Yeager, Hub Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “She will be a welcome addition as we guide the company forward.”

Ms. Ross is an active member of her community, having served on the boards of numerous foundations and community service organizations. She currently is a member of the University of Dayton Board of Trustees and the Chair of the board of directors of the Federal Reserve Board of Cleveland (Cincinnati branch). Additionally, she serves as a Board Member for the Minority Business Partnership through the Dayton Chamber of Commerce and a Board Member of the Will Allen Foundation.

Previously, Ms. Ross served on the Ohio Motor Vehicle Dealers Board and as Chair (2013) of the American International Automobile Dealers Association, a dealer-led organization representing more than 10,000 international nameplate automobile dealer franchises. Ms. Ross has been recognized with numerous awards with respect to business achievements and public service. She earned a bachelor’s degree from Emory University in Atlanta.

“I’m excited to join the board of this industry leader. The Hub Group team is well positioned to deliver value to its shareholders and continue to deliver superior service to its customers,” said Ms. Ross.

ABOUT HUB GROUP: Hub Group is a world-class supply chain solutions provider that offers multi-modal transportation services throughout North America, including intermodal, truck brokerage, dedicated and logistics services. As a publicly traded company with approximately $4 billion in revenue, Hub Group’s organization of over 4,800 employees delivers innovative, customer-focused solutions and industry leading service to help customers better control supply chains and their costs. For more information, visit hubgroup.com.

CONTACT: Maralee Volchko: 630-271-3745
GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.