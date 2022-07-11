Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Jennifer Hawley promoted to banking officer in Alpine Bank Wealth Management

Jennifer Hawley promoted to banking officer in Alpine Bank Wealth Management

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 3 mins ago

Ouray, Ridgway, Montrose and Delta Colorado client accounts to be in Hawley’s purview

Jennifer Hawley

Recently promoted Wealth Management officer for the Colorado Western Slope.
Recently promoted Wealth Management officer for the Colorado Western Slope.

Glenwood Springs, Colorado, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Glenwood Springs, Colo.— Jennifer Hawley has been promoted to the role of banking officer with Alpine Bank Wealth Management, where she will oversee client accounts in Ouray, Ridgway, Montrose and Delta. Jennifer joined the organization in 2019 and is based out of Alpine Bank’s downtown Grand Junction location. She brings wealth management experience in client account administration, employee benefit plan administration and financial planning education to her new position.  

“Jennifer has been a significant contributor to Alpine Bank Wealth Management’s success since she joined our team in 2019 and this promotion is well deserved,” says Darla Daniel, manager and senior vice president of the division. “We look forward to great things from her!” 

Jennifer earned her bachelor’s degree from Mesa State College (now known as Colorado Mesa University) in 2009, and previously worked in the nonprofit sector in human resources. 

“I’m excited for the opportunity to serve our clients and continue to provide guidance and expertise in the area of financial planning,” says Jennifer. “Alpine Bank Wealth Management provides excellent service to our clients and I’m committed to maintaining and growing that standard. I also look forward to developing the department and our regional team.” 

Alpine Bank Wealth Management has $1.2 billion in assets under management. Its services include investment management, trust management, custodial services, financial lifestyle management, estate management, individual retirement accounts, employee benefit accounts, endowment management for charitable institutions and tax management and reporting.

 

Attachment

  • Jennifer Hawley 
CONTACT: Darla Daniel
Alpine Bank Wealth Management
(720) 697 5102
DarlaDaniel@alpinebank.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.