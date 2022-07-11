Jennifer Hawley promoted to banking officer in Alpine Bank Wealth Management

Ouray, Ridgway, Montrose and Delta Colorado client accounts to be in Hawley’s purview

Glenwood Springs, Colorado, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Glenwood Springs, Colo.— Jennifer Hawley has been promoted to the role of banking officer with Alpine Bank Wealth Management, where she will oversee client accounts in Ouray, Ridgway, Montrose and Delta. Jennifer joined the organization in 2019 and is based out of Alpine Bank’s downtown Grand Junction location. She brings wealth management experience in client account administration, employee benefit plan administration and financial planning education to her new position.

“Jennifer has been a significant contributor to Alpine Bank Wealth Management’s success since she joined our team in 2019 and this promotion is well deserved,” says Darla Daniel, manager and senior vice president of the division. “We look forward to great things from her!”

Jennifer earned her bachelor’s degree from Mesa State College (now known as Colorado Mesa University) in 2009, and previously worked in the nonprofit sector in human resources.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to serve our clients and continue to provide guidance and expertise in the area of financial planning,” says Jennifer. “Alpine Bank Wealth Management provides excellent service to our clients and I’m committed to maintaining and growing that standard. I also look forward to developing the department and our regional team.”

Alpine Bank Wealth Management has $1.2 billion in assets under management. Its services include investment management, trust management, custodial services, financial lifestyle management, estate management, individual retirement accounts, employee benefit accounts, endowment management for charitable institutions and tax management and reporting.

