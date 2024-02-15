Dealer Services Network (DSN) welcomes a new Director of Technology with over two decades of automotive software expertise.

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dealer Services Network (DSN), a technology-enabled provider of title and registration services for mobility customers, proudly announces the newest addition to its executive team, Jennifer Somers, who will serve as its Director of Technology.

In this new capacity, Somers will play a pivotal role in overseeing the effectiveness of technology resources within the DSN infrastructure while developing policies, procedures, and strategies to enhance products and services that dealership customers rely on in their daily operations. With her extensive background in designing, implementing, and managing scalable automotive software and specialization in Motor Vehicle Record (MVR) registration and titling services, Somers brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the organization.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jennifer to our leadership team,” stated Joe Palumbo, Chief Executive Officer, Dealer Services Network. “Her unparalleled experience and vision will be instrumental in driving innovation, efficiency, and excellence within our technology division to help shape the future of business growth.”

Key highlights of Somers’ career include:

23 years of hands-on experience in the design, implementation, and management of scalable automotive solutions.

A proven track record of successfully leading cross-functional teams to develop cutting-edge technologies and products.

13 years of specialized expertise in MVR registration and title services, showcasing a deep understanding of industry-specific requirements and regulations.

Somers commented on her new role, saying, “I’m deeply honored to join the DSN team. I look forward to collaborating with our exceptional technology teams to deliver innovative solutions that not only enhance system consolidation and security, but also elevate availability and stability to new heights.”

About Dealer Services Network

Dealer Services Network (DSN) is a tech-enabled platform for automotive retailers, rental car companies, consumers, and governmental agencies. The company delivers TaaS™ (Title as a Service), workflow and content management services, electronic document management, and compliance solutions through its proprietary cloud-based DealTracker™ software platform. DSN is backed by private equity firm Frontenac.

Headquartered in South Florida, DSN manages a growing private tag agency network that operates locations throughout Florida, Louisiana, Maryland, and Pennsylvania, providing tag and title registration services to car and marine vessel dealerships, fleet managers, and consumer walk-ins. For more information, visit dsn.net.

About Frontenac

Frontenac is a Chicago-based private equity firm. The firm focuses on investing in lower middle market buyout transactions in the consumer, industrial, and services industries. Frontenac works in partnership with established operating leaders, through an executive-centric approach called CEO1ST, which seeks to identify, acquire, and build market-leading companies through transformational acquisitions and operational excellence. Over the last 50+ years, Frontenac has built a franchise working with over 300 owners of mid-sized businesses as they address complex transition issues of liquidity, management enhancement, and growth planning. For more information, visit frontenac.com .

Media Contact

Joe Palumbo, CEO

[email protected]