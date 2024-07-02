Jennifer Tuck, RPhT, Named PCCA’s Inaugural Canadian Compounding Technician of the Year Jennifer Tuck was honored with the 2024 Canadian Compounding Technician of the Year award by PCCA’s General Manager Amanda Cassel (right) and Cheryl Spicer.

Toronto, Ontario, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Jennifer Tuck, RPhT, of Integrum Compounding Centre in Calgary, Alberta, was honored with the inaugural Canadian Compounding Technician of the Year award at PCCA’s recent CONNEXT Canadian Compounding Conference in Toronto, Ontario, on Saturday, June 1.

This award recognizes an outstanding pharmacy technician who has demonstrated exceptional dedication, skill and innovation in their field. Tuck was selected for her remarkable contributions to her pharmacy and the entire compounding pharmacy community.

“We are thrilled to honor Jennifer with our first-ever Compounding Technician of the Year award,” said PCCA Canada General Manager Amanda Cassel. “Her commitment to excellence and her passion for patient care have made a significant impact in our industry. She truly embodies the spirit of this award.”

Cassel also noted that this pharmacy technician award has “been a long time coming” — as pharmacy owners and pharmacists rely extensively on the support of pharmacy technicians, like Tuck.

Tuck has been a dedicated pharmacy technician for many years. Throughout her career, she has been known for her meticulous attention to detail, her innovative approach to problem-solving and her unwavering dedication to patient care. Her efforts have not only improved the efficiency and effectiveness of her workplace but also positively impacted the lives of many patients.

“I am deeply honored to receive this award,” said Tuck. “It is a privilege to work in a profession that allows me to make a difference in people’s lives every day. I am grateful to my colleagues and mentors who have supported me throughout my career.”

Since graduating from Norquest College in 2006, Tuck has also worked with the Alberta College of Pharmacy as a sterile compounding assessor and consulted on draft standards for the operation of licensed pharmacies and draft standards of practice for pharmacists and technicians.

PCCA CONNEXT is an annual Canadian Compounding Conference that brings together pharmacy professionals from across Canada to share knowledge, celebrate achievements and discuss the future of the industry. The Compounding Technician of the Year award is one of the highlights of the conference, celebrating those who have made significant contributions to the field.

