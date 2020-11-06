Jeremiah J. Brown is Helping People Invest and Regain Their Sense of Control Amid a Pandemic and Post Election Chaos

Jeremiah J. Brown is an entrepreneur, investor, and author of three best-selling books.

New York, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Jeremiah J. Brown is an entrepreneur, investor, and author of three best-selling books. Jeremiah shares his knowledge to educate young professionals as they navigate the complex world of finance. Through partnerships with organizations like United Way, MKE Fellows, NFTE, NYU, and USC, Jeremiah has furthered the initiative to educate all communities.

He’s been featured on various platforms, including FOX, Cheddar, Ebony Magazine, Respect, Newsweek, Billboard, and Entrepreneur Magazine. Through the launch of his recent $100 book, titled “ STACK ,” Brown was able to sell over two thousand copies in a single day. Brown’s entrepreneurship success allowed him to become an investor in people–and in the education of people who desire financial freedom.

Stack has been a great success for you. Tell us more about it.

Stack, along with my other series of books, offers graduate-level financial education while being wrapped in a little over a hundred pages. STACK is a book that reveals the top 10 esoteric financial strategies of the ultra-rich. In a world where time is a huge factor in the accumulation of wealth, the financial elite utilizes money as a tool to make more of itself while executing high levels of poise and strategy. Their ultimate goal is to gain financial independence that lasts for generations–as fast as possible. Whether they do this via owning stocks, gold, real estate, or businesses, there are universal financial loopholes and guidelines that they follow to achieve that goal. In my book, you can find out what those loopholes and guidelines are, and how they can be employed and applied to your life, regardless of where you are financial. This book is a practical roadmap for accessing the highest levels of investing and financial knowledge.

How does your brand work?

The world of finance is often seen as extremely opaque and challenging for the average person to grasp. My brand works by helping others navigate the complex world of finance and investing in a relatable and sensible way. While studying the evolution of readers today, mainly in the self-help category, I began to realize there was a growing demand for quick and fluid information. The perplexing landscape of finance adds another layer of the need for the reader to digest clear, pragmatic financial information quickly. Time is an important commodity. Respecting the readers’ time is vital in my approach to curate transparent and concise information for them to absorb. Simply put, I credit the success of my books and brand to accommodating the needs of today’s readers with quality and entertaining financial information that adds value.

Can you provide a few investing tips that you believe can help a first-time investor?

Sure. The first tip I would give someone beginning their investing journey, in any market, is to start small. Invest in what you know you cannot live without. You’d be surprised at how successful boring businesses can be, and many of these boring businesses tend to make what you can’t live without. Another investment tip is to invest with the notion that you’ll be holding onto this asset forever. This allows you to analyze the viability and fundamentals of the investment. Equanimity and mental composure tend to overshadow skills in the game of investing. The individuals who invest with the notion of holding onto their asset forever will force themselves to be better equipped in surviving the day to day volatility of markets, than one who is long to make a quick profit.

What is the best way for a non-investor to begin to wade their way into the markets?

The best way for non-investors to get in the markets is to read my book, bank on you , then ask yourself the following questions:

What is my current financial situation? (Do this by determining your net worth)

What is my risk tolerance?

What is my long term plan?

What do I value the most – Capital appreciation, income, or wealth preservation?

How can you safely navigate investing in a time of political uncertainty, where the future seems impossible to predict?

Well, as we have witnessed, with rising interest rates looming on the horizon, a financially devastating pandemic, trade wars, and gridlock in government, it’s understandable why people are afraid of the prospects in the markets. The best way to invest in times of uncertainty is to diversify asset classes, not just stock market diversification. This means that you are invested in hard assets, as well as paper assets. You are also investing in skill sets that can withstand economic depressions. Diversification is the only free lunch in investing.

In a time where people are concerned about their outlook of investments due to a potential political party change, how are you preparing your investing strategy to withstand a vote either way?

This is a time unlike any other in the history of our country. In the last 10 months, we have experienced a pandemic, shelter in place order, economic shock, liquidity crisis, record unemployment, the fastest asset price recovery post-recession, and the markets are still up year to date. It’s mainly monetary policy and congress that determines your economic fate, not just the president. Voting is an imperative part of expressing your voice and change. But, try not to be a Bi-partisan investor. Markets have historically gone up no matter who was in office, so holding off on investing until your favorite party is in the office is not prudent investing.

How do you manage your finances through the services you offer?

As I mentioned during my segment with Fox, every time I receive an influx in capital or a check, the first person I pay is myself. I tax myself first before I allow the IRS to tax me. This is how I can force myself to save large sums of money in a short period of time. This is my financial version of a life hack.

Tell us about your future vision of your brand. How far do you want to take it? What is your dream about taking it to the next level?

Before writing my first book, I envisioned a world where having access to esoteric and secret financial information was as easy and normal as breathing. Today, my books have become more like a gateway for people to get access to a lifetime of financial information in no more than an hour. The speed of processing data and information has exploded to levels unseen at any other time in history, so my ultimate vision is to increase the speed at which my audience is accessing this information, even beyond my books. The next level will be integrating financial education with technology, allowing users to turn the world around them into financial knowledge and information.

What message would you like to give to anybody who has a plan of creating something of their own and making a living through it?

I would first advise they start small. The smaller the failures are, the faster you can pivot, learn, and recover from them. Many people over-leverage themselves and take on debt to start a business only to end up joining the 95% of other failed businesses, with debt at that. Starting small and reinvesting profits into growth can expedite the success rate of a business or endeavor.



What is one quote that you live by?

“You can’t change the world by ignoring the world”. Pay attention to the world around you. You just might find the answers that you’re looking for out there in the world.

