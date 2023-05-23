BETHESDA, Md., May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Jeremy Schulman Grant, a financial grant designed to support law students in need, is now accepting applications. The grant, established by accomplished commercial litigation attorney and philanthropist Jeremy Schulman, provides $5,000 in funding to a low-income law student who is committed to pursuing a legal career. The deadline to apply for the scholarship is December 15, 2023, and the winner will be announced on January 15, 2024.

To be eligible for the grant, applicants must be currently on the path to a law degree in the United States, in good academic standing, and able to demonstrate a commitment to their legal education. Applicants must also be able to demonstrate financial need and show that they are facing significant financial barriers to success. Preference may be given to applicants who are first-generation college students, members of underrepresented groups, or those who have overcome significant obstacles to pursue their legal education.

Eligible law students must submit an essay that answers the following question: “In your opinion, what is the most significant challenge facing the legal profession today, and what steps do you believe should be taken to address this challenge?” The essay should be no longer than 1,000 words and should be submitted by Word Doc to apply@jeremyschulmangrant.com.

Jeremy Schulman, the founder of the grant, is an accomplished commercial litigation attorney, philanthropist, and entrepreneur who has made significant contributions to the legal profession and the broader community. He is a co-founder of the law firm Schulman Bhattacharya and serves as the Chairman of the Litigation and Arbitration Group.

In addition to his legal practice, Jeremy Schulman is actively involved in philanthropy and civic engagement. He serves on the advisory board of the Round House Theatre, a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting arts and culture in the Washington DC area. He has also established the Jeremy Schulman Grant, a financial grant that provides $5,000 in funding to a low-income law student who is committed to pursuing a legal career.

Jeremy Schulman obtained his J.D. Magna Cum Laude from the State University of New York at Buffalo School of Law and his undergraduate degree in Mathematics & Government from Cornell University. He has worked as a leading commercial litigator in several law firms, including Shulman Rogers, Milbank, Tweed, Hadley & McCloy LLP, Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP, and LeBoeuf, Lamb, Greene & MacRae LLP.

Mr. Schulman’s commitment to excellence, his passion for philanthropy, and his dedication to supporting those in need make him a role model for aspiring lawyers and community leaders. He continues to inspire and make a positive impact in the legal profession and the broader community through his legal practice, philanthropic activities, and entrepreneurial ventures.

The Jeremy Schulman Grant is an excellent opportunity for law students who are facing financial obstacles to achieve their goals. The grant provides not only financial assistance but also recognition and support to those who are committed to pursuing a legal career. Applicants are encouraged to submit their essays as soon as possible to be considered for this prestigious scholarship. For more information and to submit an application, please visit https://jeremyschulmangrant.com/jeremy-schulman-grant/.

CONTACT: Contact Info: Spokesperson: Jeremy Schulman Organization: Jeremy Schulman Grant Website: https://jeremyschulmangrant.com Email: apply@jeremyschulmangrant.com