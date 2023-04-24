WASHINGTON, D.C., April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, the U.S. Department of Commerce, Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA) announced the appointment of Jessica G. Cavazos as Deputy Under Secretary for Minority Business Development. Under Secretary Donald R. Cravins, Jr. released the following statement:
“Ms. Cavazos’ appointment as the first-ever Deputy Under Secretary of Commerce for Minority Business Development is a historic milestone for MBDA. Ms. Cavazos, who most recently served as President of the Wisconsin Latino Chamber of Commerce, has dedicated her career to serving and supporting Hispanic businesses, families, and communities. She not only brings invaluable experience to the Minority Business Development Agency, but also a passion to serve the American people. Her leadership is a vital addition to MBDA’s mission to help create a strong, equitable economy driven by our Nation’s minority businesses.”
Jessica G. Cavazos Appointed as First-Ever Deputy Under Secretary of Commerce for Minority Business Development - April 24, 2023
