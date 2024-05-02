CHICAGO, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EnsembleIQ’s Path to Purchase Institute , a global member community serving the needs of brand manufacturers, retailers, agencies and the entire ecosystem of solution providers in the commerce marketing industry, today announces Jessie Dowd, Editorial Director has been named a “Content Captivator” in the AdExchanger and AdMonsters annual Top Women in Media and Ad Tech Awards program. The program celebrates women leaders who have made an impact in the digital media and advertising technology community.

“A big congratulations to Jessie Dowd for her outstanding achievement as a recipient of a Top Women in Media & Ad Tech Award,” said Eric Savitch, senior vice president, group director, Path to Purchase Institute and Consumer Goods Technology . “Her unwavering dedication, exceptional leadership and deep industry insight serves as inspiration to us all. Our entire team joins in celebrating her well-deserved success and the path she paves for women in our industry.”

Dowd won the award for outstanding content in the commerce marketing industry. Dowd is a retail expert, storyteller and consumer psychology enthusiast who has been covering the industry for more than 17 years. She has a keen eye for emerging trends and has spoken at countless industry conferences and events for Fortune 500 companies.

