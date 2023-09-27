Jet.AI Joins Webull Platform Webull set to increase shareholder engagement opportunities.

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Jet.AI Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: JTAI), an innovative private aviation and artificial intelligence (“AI”) company, today announced that it has begun participating on the Webull Corporate Communications Service Platform.

The Jet.AI page on the Webull Platform will provide real-time Company updates, important announcements, and other relevant content such as news, earnings reports, investor presentations, and more.

“We are eager to join Webull to enhance transparency and foster a stronger connection with our shareholders,” said Jet.AI Founder and Executive Chairman Mike Winston.

About Jet.AI:

Jet.AI operates in two segments, Software and Aviation, respectively. The Software segment features the B2C CharterGPT app and the B2B Jet.AI Operator platform. The CharterGPT app uses natural language processing and machine learning to improve the private jet booking experience. The Jet.AI operator platform offers a suite of stand-alone software products to enable FAA Part 135 charter providers to add revenue, maximize efficiency, and reduce environmental impact. The Aviation segment features jet aircraft fractions, jet card, on-fleet charter, management, and buyer’s brokerage. Jet.AI is an official partner of the Las Vegas Golden Knights, 2023 NHL Stanley Cup® champions. The Company was founded in 2018 and is based in Las Vegas, NV and San Francisco, CA.

About Webull Financial

Webull Financial LLC is a broker dealer registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). The headquarters of Webull Financial LLC are located at 44 Wall Street, New York, NY, USA.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws with respect to the services offered by Jet.AI and the markets in which it operates, and Jet.AI’s projected future results. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. As a result, caution must be exercised in relying on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made.

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release shall not constitute a solicitation of a proxy, consent, or authorization with respect to any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any states or jurisdictions in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption therefrom.

Contacts:

Gateway Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

Jet.AI@gateway-grp.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ba45c2ff-22c1-4c0c-b9e9-b1b3de14d007