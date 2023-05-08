DENVER, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — JET Infrastructure (“JET” or “the Company”) today announced that Morven McCrindle, a seasoned aviation executive, has joined JET as Chief Commercial Officer and Jeff Ameiorsano, the Company’s Vice President of Operations and Engineering, has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer.

“Our business is built on safety, integrity and service,” said Chad Edinger, Chief Executive Officer, JET. “Morven and Jeff not only emulate these core values but bring diverse and extensive expertise. Their strong leadership and close collaboration with customers will allow JET to provide efficient infrastructure solutions that tackle key challenges facing the aviation fuels industry today.”

Ms. McCrindle joins JET with almost two decades of aviation experience. She has gained worldwide, multidisciplinary experience in the fuels and airports sectors through her time managing global fuel procurement and operations, and later corporate real estate activities for Delta Air Lines, prior to branching out to aviation fuel services provisioning. Ms. McCrindle will lead all commercial and marketing activities to generate progressive results for customers and drive growth for the business.

“As the industry races to keep pace with the increasing and evolving demands for both conventional and alternative aviation fuels, cost-effective and responsible infrastructure solutions are paramount,” said Ms. McCrindle. “I’m thrilled to join a team that places integrity at the core of its business and invests in transformative approaches that are shaping the future of our industry.”

Mr. Ameiorsano has more than 30 years of local and international senior-level experience in engineering, project management, operations and construction in the aviation and oil and gas industries. In his new role, Mr. Ameiorsano will help position JET for long-term growth by meeting customers’ growing demands through service excellence, continuous process management, and the professional development of the Company’s teams.

“Safety and reliability are essential to ensure secure distribution of fuel at our airports,” said Mr. Ameiorsano. “I’m delighted to continue building my career with a business that places safety and service for its teams and customers at the forefront, delivering high-quality and efficient solutions as we strive to be a premier operating partner.”

