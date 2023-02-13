In terms of product type, the breath-actuated jet nebulizer segment accounted for a revenue share of over 70% in 2021

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, , Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. –The global Jet Nebulizers Market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.3% during 2022-2031, according to the market outlook by Transparency Market Research (TMR).

As per the market report by TMR, the breath-actuated jet nebulizer product type segment is anticipated to maintain its prominent share during the forecast period. This can be ascribed to the rise in product demand owing to its advantages, such as its ability to offer higher drug delivery capacity with less dosage waste, cost efficiency, and ease of integration.

Key Findings

In terms of end-user, the home healthcare segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period, owing to surge in usage of jet nebulizers in the home setting during the coronavirus pandemic. Jet nebulizers have gained popularity among the patient population in recent years, owing to their ability to help in administering the proper dosage of medication at home by themselves. This, in turn, helps in reducing the number of hospital visits and decreasing the possibility of disease spread. Surge in the prevalence of respiratory disorders, such as COPD and asthma, is projected to drive the demand for home-based healthcare services in the near future. These factors are likely to fuel the home healthcare segment during the forecast period.

As per projections, the percentage of the global population over the age of 60 is estimated to show a twofold increase from 11% to 22% between 2000 and 2050. Hence, the population of people aged 60 and above would grow from 605 million to 2.1 billion during this period. Older people are at higher risk of developing different health disorders owing to their weakened immune systems. Risks of COPD and asthma increases with age. Thus, proper management of these disorders is critical after the age of 65. Moreover, it is difficult for asthma and COPD patients in this age group to ingest liquid medication. Hence, adoption of nebulizers has increased for this patient pool for medication administration, owing to the ability of this device to convert liquid medications into mist or aerosol. Thus, rise in the geriatric population is projected to fuel growth opportunities in the jet nebulizers industry during the forecast period.

Jet Nebulizers Market: Growth Drivers

Rise in cases of respiratory disorders is creating high demand for jet nebulizers

Increase in prevalence of COPD and asthma in the geriatric population is propelling business opportunities for producers of jet nebulizers

Regional Analysis

As per the TMR market report, North America held a larger share of the global industry in 2021. It is likely to continue maintaining its leading market position during the forecast period owing to technological developments in the healthcare industry, rise in usage of home healthcare facilities, and increase in cases of respiratory diseases such as asthma, cystic fibrosis, and COPD.

Market players are expected to witness significant growth in product demand in Europe during the forecast period. This can be ascribed to increase in awareness about jet nebulizers, rise in focus of regional governments on offering improved healthcare services, and advancements in the overall healthcare system.

Jet Nebulizers Market: Competition Landscape

Companies are investing in R&D activities in order to develop technologically advanced products

They are adopting business expansion strategies, such as partnerships and acquisitions

Jet Nebulizers Market: Key Players

Besco Medical Co., LTD

Beurer GmbH

Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare

Bremed Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

GE HealthCare

Nidek Medical Products Inc.

Morepen Laboratories Ltd.

PARI Respiratory Equipment, Inc.

OMRON Healthcare, Inc.

SunMed

Rossmax International Ltd.

VECTURA GROUP PLC

Jet Nebulizers Market Segmentation

Product Type

Breath-actuated Nebulizer

Vented Nebulizer

Application

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

Asthma

Cystic Fibrosis

Others

End-user

Hospitals & Clinics

Home Healthcare

Others

Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

