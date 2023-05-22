SmartPlate System on the Dell PowerEdge R760 Self-contained liquid cooling drives performance and sustainability in compute-intensive AI workloads.

Littleton, MA, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — JETCOOL Technologies Inc., a leader in liquid cooling for data centers and high-performance computing markets, unveiled today its SmartPlate System for Dell Technologies’ next-generation PowerEdge servers equipped with the latest Intel Xeon Sapphire Rapids and AMD EPYC Genoa chipsets. SmartPlate Systems are self-contained liquid cooling systems that integrate into Dell PowerEdge servers, enabling customers to achieve rapid time to value while cooling the most demanding workloads, from artificial intelligence to the edge.

“We are proud to be working with Dell Technologies on this collaboration and integrating our high-performance liquid cooling solutions into their next-generation Dell PowerEdge servers,” said JetCool CEO, Bernie Malouin. “Dell customers can now deploy liquid cooling in an air-cooled form factor, maximizing their server investments while providing unprecedented compute density and performance.”

SmartPlate System solution for next-generation Dell PowerEdge servers is the first of its kind, combining self-contained liquid cooling and advanced thermal technologies to enable users to run their servers at full speed—with no downtime. It is designed to maximize air flow through the server chassis to lower temperatures for both CPUs and GPUs, while also reducing power consumption. SmartPlate System eliminates the need for ancillary liquid cooling infrastructure and accelerates liquid cooling adoption for customers that don’t have access to water lines or want to keep their existing server facilities.

SmartPlate System comes pre-installed on select 1U and 2U Dell PowerEdge servers and includes Dell OES service and warranty programs. View JetCool’s portfolio of offerings on Dell PowerEdge servers at booth 1216 at Dell Technologies World taking place at the Mandalay Bay Convention Resort in Las Vegas, NV from May 22-25, 2023. For more information, please visit jetcool.com/enterprise.

About JETCOOL Technologies Inc.

JetCool designs and delivers microconvective liquid cooling® technology for high-power electronics, enabling our customers in the data center, high-performance computing, and semiconductor markets to achieve unprecedented compute performance and unrivaled sustainability improvements. https://jetcool.com

Attachment

SmartPlate System on the Dell PowerEdge R760

CONTACT: Caitlin Johnstone JETCOOL Technologies Inc. 9784190018 cjohnstone@jetcool.com