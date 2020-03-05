Breaking News
Home / Top News / Jetoptera Announces Reg. CF Private Placement Offering through MicroVentures

Jetoptera Announces Reg. CF Private Placement Offering through MicroVentures

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 24 mins ago

SEATTLE, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Jetoptera is pleased to announce the launch of a private placement offering through MicroVentures, in accordance with Regulation Crowdfunding (Reg. CF) adopted by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).  More information on this offering can be found here.

Jetoptera’s vision is a world where aerial mobility is commonplace. To help make that vision a reality, Jetoptera has developed a unique propulsion system ideal for vertical and short takeoff and landing aircraft. The Fluidic Propulsive System involves no spinning propellers or fans on the outside of the aircraft and is integrated into a novel airframe. The result is an extremely compact design that Jetoptera believes is highly scalable with many advantages over legacy technologies.

Jetoptera has demonstrated its technology in static, wind tunnel and flight tests.  The company is building a robust intellectual property portfolio with multiple granted patents, as well as numerous patent applications. Jetoptera has also established key partnerships and is in the process of developing propulsion systems and aircraft of increasing size, ranging from drones to the ultimate goal of a flying car. 

Connect with Jetoptera:
Company Profile Video: https://youtu.be/pXRxjckDYgU
LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/18447683/
Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Jetoptera/
YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCc7hrqMeTpKlpV_vsd-_LdQ

Inquiries related to this offering:
Denis Dancanet
[email protected]

Media Contact: [email protected]

For more information on Jetoptera:
Website: http://www.jetoptera.com

GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.