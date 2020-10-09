Breaking News
Jewish Healthcare Foundation Awards $398,000 in Teen Mental Health Grants to Local Organizations

Funds support 14 teen mental health programs during the COVID-19 pandemic

Pittsburgh, PA, Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Jewish Healthcare Foundation (JHF) awarded $398,000 in grants to 14 organizations to support teen mental health programs during the COVID-19 pandemic. The organizations will also form a new teen mental health agency network, convened by JHF, to share information and expertise and forge new collaborations from a grassroots perspective. This announcement comes as many celebrate World Mental Health Day on October 10 and recognize the importance of supporting mental health and wellness, especially during this difficult time of upheaval. 

Many teens and families in the community have had their schooling curtailed as a result of the pandemic. Their athletic, social, extracurricular, and recreational activities have been cancelled, which could continue for 12 months or more. In addition to the stressors of these changes, many teens and families are directly affected by COVID-19 or may have family members who are essential workers. Changes to schooling models also present barriers to receiving mental health services. An April 2020 editorial published in JAMA Pediatrics reported that among all students who received any mental-health services from 2012 to 2015, 57% got a portion of it at school while 35% received all of it there.

These new JHF grants will support programs that serve teens, even virtually, and provide emotional support, mental health and wellness awareness, skills development, interactive experiences, and connection during this difficult and uncertain time. Teens will also be encouraged to be involved with the new program design, implementation, and youth voice activities.

The grants extend the Foundation’s current efforts around community-based teen mental health programming from a $80,000 grant awarded to Jewish Family and Community Services in March 2020. The new grants are awarded to Allegheny Health Network for The CHILL Project, Alliance for Refugee Youth Support and Education, Boys & Girls Clubs of Western PA, Center of Life for The KRUNK Movement, UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, Gwen’s Girls, Homewood Children’s Village, The Neighborhood Academy, Steel Smiling, A+ Schools, the Jewish Community Center of Greater Pittsburgh, The Friendship Circle, and Repair the World Pittsburgh.

If you need mental health assistance, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.

About the Jewish Healthcare Foundation

The Jewish Healthcare Foundation (JHF) and its three operating arms — the Pittsburgh Regional Health Initiative (PRHI), Health Careers Futures (HCF), and the Women’s Health Activist Movement Global (WHAMglobal) — offer a unique brand of activist philanthropy to advance healthcare innovation, advocacy, collaboration, and education in the interest of better population health. For more information, visit jhf.org.

