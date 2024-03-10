Jewish students at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) filed a federal lawsuit Friday alleging the prestigious Cambridge institution has failed to take any meaningful action to stop the “spreading wildfire of antisemitism, including antisemitic conduct” in the wake of the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks on Israel.

StandWithUs Center for Legal Justice (SCLJ) and two MIT students filed a federal lawsuit in Massachusetts District Court describing how MIT allegedly turns a bl

[Read Full story at source]