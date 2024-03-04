Jewish students from across the country testified about the rampant antisemitism they are facing at their college campuses at a congressional hearing last week.

The House Committee on Education invited students to testify about their experiences on Thursday. The students described vicious antisemitic incidents happening at Harvard, Columbia, UC Berkeley and several other universities.

“Dirty. Dirty Jew monster. Colonizer. Child killer. These are the names we were given at

[Read Full story at source]