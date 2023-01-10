Visit top-class chefs’ collaborative restaurants and enjoy Buri dishes
10 Great Places to Try Buri Right Now
NEW YORK, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Buri may very well be the National fish of Japan, which has been loved by Japanese people since ancient times. This versatile juicy and full-of-umami fish is often served as crudo, sushi, or sashimi, but Buri is getting its due when 10 top chefs (seven in New York City and three in Los Angeles) each serve a specially crafted Buri dish during JFOODO’s month-long Buri promotion from Jan. 10 – Feb. 6. This special promotion is designed to cast a wide net on the fish, which is also known as Japanese Hamachi, Yellowtail, or Amberjack.
Both wild and farmed Buri are extremely popular in Japan. Farmed Buri is delicious all year round, but wild Buri is seasonable in the colder months. Japanese Buri is rich in nutritional value and contains abundant quantities of Omega-3 fatty acids, including DHA and EPA, which are important for brain and heart health. The chefs were asked to come up with a dish using Buri that reflected their cuisine to show that the fish can be adapted to cuisines other than Japanese. In the hands of these masters, Buri takes on personalities from France, America, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and Japan. It is showcased poached, grilled, steamed, sauteed, and raw, but every way the result is pure perfection. Diners will get to experience the bliss of Buri at the following participating restaurants. To view photos and videos, go to JFOODO Buri website.
-New York City-
Jua, Chef Hoyoung Kim
BANG-EO Slow-cooked Buri with smoked bone sauce
Contra, Chefs Jeremiah Stone and Fabian Von Hauske
Olive Oil Poached Buri with Radish Broth and Charred Scallions
The Musket Room, Chef Mary Attea
Japanese Buri Crudo with Winter Citrus, Pistachios, and Pomegranate
Scarpetta New York, Chef Jorge Espinoza
Buri Confit
Oceans, Chef Andy Kitko
Grilled Japanese Buri, Matsutake Mushrooms, Black Truffle, Peking Duck Broth
Veranda, Chef George Mendes
Buri Confit
Essex Pearl, Chef Daniel Le
Coconut-Fish Sauce Braised Buri
-Los Angles-
Citrin, Chef Josiah Citrin
Japanese Buri Collar Roasted and Glazed, Carrot Escabeche, Yuzu Emulsion, Puffed Grains
Shibumi, Chef David Schlosser
Grilled wild Japanese Buri – Buri, dried persimmon “hoshigaki”, ginger
Kinn, Chef Ki Kim
Charcoal grilled Buri with oyster cream and turnip
For more information, go to the JFOODO Buri website
Instagram @burijapan
Press photos
JFOODO was established by the Japanese government in 2017 with the aim of boosting the export of Japanese agricultural, forestry, fishery, and food products by branding them and promoting them widely around the world.
Contact Information:
Kanako Itagaki
japanese-buri@oplanning.com
