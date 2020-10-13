Breaking News
JFrog Launches Free Subscription to Multi-Cloud DevOps Platform with Built-in Open Source Security Scanning

Development teams can accelerate delivery with universal package management, DevSecOps tools and cloud-native CI/CD solutions across major cloud providers

The JFrog Platform Free Subscription

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — JFrog, the liquid software company, today announced the general availability of a free subscription of its universal, hybrid and multi-cloud DevOps Platform, including industry-leading DevSecOps capabilities offered at no cost.

The JFrog Platform is used by some of the largest enterprises in the world to streamline and accelerate their delivery. Available on all major public cloud providers—AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform— and across 18 cloud regions, the free subscription of the JFrog Platform includes:

  • JFrog Artifactory, a universal software package (binary) management solution and enterprise container registry in one, supporting more than 26 technologies.
  • JFrog Xray, enabling DevSecOps with the industry-leading SaaS solution for OSS vulnerability scanning. Paid subscriptions also include OSS license compliance and additional, advanced security capabilities powered by VulnDB.
  • JFrog Pipelines, a next-generation CI/CD solution for both traditional and cloud-native applications.
  • Users receive free access to the critical building blocks for enterprise-grade end-to-end DevOps, with up to 2GB of storage, 10GB of monthly data transfer and 2,000 CI/CD pipeline minutes per month.

“The community deserves a solution that provides the combination of best-of-breed experience built into an end-to-end platform for all DevOps and DevSecOps needs. No need to worry about package types, security threats or user limit hassles – it’s just a simple, yet powerful and free DevOps solution,” said Shlomi Ben Haim, CEO at JFrog. “JFrog was built by developers for developers and it’s important to us that teams have access to these resources. We’re proud to give back and offer the developer community use of JFrog’s proven, enterprise-grade solution with an easy-to-use SaaS experience on all major clouds.”

To learn more about the JFrog Platform and to use it for free, click here.

About JFrog
JFrog’s vision is to enable Continuous Software Release Management (CSRM) through Liquid Software, empowering developers to code high-quality applications that securely flow to end-users without interruption. JFrog’s platform is the world’s leading universal, hybrid and multi-cloud DevOps platform, available as open-source, self-managed, and as SaaS solutions on AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud. JFrog is trusted by more than 5,800 customers, with top global brands depending on JFrog to manage their software packages for mission-critical applications. JFrog has offices across North America, Europe, and Asia. Learn more at jfrog.com.

