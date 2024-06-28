President Joe Biden was praised by his wife on Thursday following his first presidential debate appearance despite a widely-criticized performance.
First Lady Jill Biden greeted her husband on stage at the debate after-party with a live audience, seeming to celebrate the mere fact that the president responded to moderators’ questions.
“Joe, you did such a great job! You answered every question, you knew all the facts!” Jill Biden cheered to a smiling Joe Biden
