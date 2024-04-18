Jill Biden said Wednesday that allowing federal employees who are military spouses to work from overseas is a “national security imperative” that is long overdue.

The first lady spoke at a White House ceremony she hosted with Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks and Deputy Secretary of State Richard Verma, who signed a permanent memorandum of agreement between their departments to ease approvals of remote work under the Domestic Employees Teleworking Overseas program for

