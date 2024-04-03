First lady Jill Biden is attempting to dismiss recent dismal polling that shows former President Donald Trump is leading her husband President Biden in all but one battleground state.
The first lady was asked about the state of Biden’s re-election campaign during an appearance on “CBS Mornings” on Wednesday, and was specifically questioned about a recent Wall Street Journal survey that found the Democratic incumbent is trailing former President Trump in six of seven 2
