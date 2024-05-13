First lady Jill Biden called for community college education to be “free in America” during her commencement address in Arizona to Mesa Community College’s class of 2024.
At the Saturday event in Tempe, on Arizona State University’s campus, Biden’s call was met with cheers from those assembled, as she further spoke about her own role as an educator at a Virginia community college while her husband serves in the White House.
“On behalf of Presi
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Jill Biden tells Arizona college graduates ‘community colleges should be free in America’ - May 13, 2024
- Michael Cohen testifies he secretly recorded Trump in lead-up to 2016 election - May 13, 2024
- Judge facing heat for releasing alleged DC teen shooter donated to Soros tied fund, posted about being ‘woke’ - May 13, 2024