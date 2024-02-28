First lady Jill Biden is set to lead a program encouraging women to vote for her husband, President Biden.
The “Women for Biden-Harris” program, aimed at bringing in female voters, is rolling out nationwide events leading up to the November presidential election.
“Women put Joe in the White House four years ago, and women will do it again,” Jill Biden said in an announcement of the program.
