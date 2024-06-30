The first lady’s steadfast support of President Biden after his heavily criticized debate performance Thursday may seem admirable to some Americans, but not all of them.
Bill Stevenson, who was married to Jill Biden from 1970 to 1975, candidly discussed his ex-wife in an interview with the New York Post Saturday.
“The Dr. Jill Biden who I’ve seen on TV in the last five years is not the same person I married or that I recognize in any way,” Stevenson lamented. &
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Nikki Haley says GOP should prepare for ‘younger,’ more ‘vibrant’ Biden replacement - June 29, 2024
- Jill Biden’s ex-husband calls her out for defending ‘struggling’ Joe Biden, ‘keeping him in the race’ - June 29, 2024
- Atlanta Journal-Constitution editorial board calls for Biden to drop out ‘for the good of the nation’ - June 29, 2024