First lady Jill Biden’s guests for the State of the Union (SOTU) address on Thursday night include an Alabama woman who is seeking in vitro fertilization (IVF), Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain.

President Biden will deliver his last SOTU address before voters cast their ballots in the general election come November. The first lady’s choice of guests for her viewing box provides a glimpse into several issues Biden may focus

