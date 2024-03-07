First lady Jill Biden’s guests for the State of the Union (SOTU) address on Thursday night include an Alabama woman who is seeking in vitro fertilization (IVF), Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain.
President Biden will deliver his last SOTU address before voters cast their ballots in the general election come November. The first lady’s choice of guests for her viewing box provides a glimpse into several issues Biden may focus
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- LGBT student group in Texas asks SCOTUS for emergency relief on canceled campus drag show - March 7, 2024
- Jill Biden’s State of the Union guests: Alabama IVF patient, Swedish PM, UAW president and more - March 7, 2024
- Georgia immigration bill would cut state funding of sanctuary cities in wake of Laken Riley murder - March 7, 2024