JILL Investor Reminder: Hagens Berman Reminds Investors in J. Jill, Inc. of the December 12, 2017 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Initial Public Offering Securities Class Action

On or about March 9, 2017, Defendants priced J. Jill’s IPO and issued approximately 12.5 million shares at $13.00 per share.

The lawsuit charges Defendants with omitting from the IPO Registration Statement and Prospectus: (a) J. Jill’s purportedly unique and superior sales and marketing approach had not insulated it from adverse trends affecting the overall retail industry; (b) J. Jill’s historic gross margin growth was not sustainable and would not continue, as it relied on revenues from shipping fees, increased promotional efforts and other short-term boosts to revenues; (c) J. Jill carried increasing amounts of slow moving inventory and needed to significantly markdown sales items and increase promotional efforts in an attempt to continue sales growth; (d) the Company’s brick-and-mortar stores were failing, as they experienced difficulty attracting customers and maintaining profitability; and (e) as a result, J. Jill’s business, prospects and ability to service its long-term debt were materially impaired.

By October 12, 2017, when J. Jill slashed growth and earnings guidance and the price of J. Jill’s shares fell to close at $4.86 – about 62% below its IPO price.

“Among other things we’re focused on are Defendants’ apparent omissions of pre-IPO facts concerning J. Jill’s business model that, when recently disclosed, revealed significant problems and severely damaged J. Jill investors,” said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

