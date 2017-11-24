Jillian Couse Named Head of ACCA Canada

TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) has named Jillian Couse as the new Head of ACCA Canada, overseeing ACCA’s nationwide network of more than 4,600 members and students. ACCA is the global body for finance professionals with 198,000 members and 486,000 students in 180 countries worldwide.

Julie Hotchkiss, ACCA Director – Europe & Americas comments: ‘This is a key appointment for ACCA and I am delighted that Jillian has accepted the role. She brings a wealth of experience to the team and has a great understanding of how ACCA is working for the benefit of ACCA members and students in Canada.’

“I am honored to continue serving finance professionals throughout the country as we address ways to strengthen and improve our sector,” Ms. Couse said. “ACCA has a powerful global presence and our members are among the world’s most sought-after finance professionals. I am proud to lead our organization forward in Canada.”

Having joined ACCA in 2012, Ms. Couse has held several posts, most recently serving as Head of Operations and leading market development in the region. During her tenure with ACCA she has managed stakeholder engagement and strategic partnerships supporting members, students and other stakeholders. Additionally, Jillian formalized relationships with Canadian colleges and universities leading to multiple ACCA accredited finance and accounting programs across the country.

Ms. Couse is an experienced education and association management professional who has held various international roles in higher education and not-for-profit organizations, previously serving as the Director of Global Partnerships and Assistant Professor of International Business in higher education.

Ms. Couse holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in International Relations from Mount Allison University in New Brunswick, Canada, and a Master of Business Administration degree with a concentration in International Business from Schiller International University (Europe & USA).

About ACCA

ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) is the global body for finance professionals with 198,000 members and 486,000 students in 180 countries worldwide. We offer business-relevant, first-choice qualifications to people of application, ability and ambition around the world who seek a rewarding career in accountancy, finance and management.

We work through a network of 101 offices and centres and more than 7,291 Approved Employers worldwide, who provide high standards of employee learning and development. Through its public interest remit, ACCA promotes appropriate regulation of accounting and conducts relevant research to ensure accountancy continues to grow in reputation and influence. www.accaglobal.com

ACCA is not affiliated with any Chartered Accountant (CA) organization or Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) organization.

