Breaking News
Home / Top News / Jillian Couse Named Head of ACCA Canada

Jillian Couse Named Head of ACCA Canada

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 6 mins ago

TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) has named Jillian Couse as the new Head of ACCA Canada, overseeing ACCA’s nationwide network of more than 4,600 members and students. ACCA is the global body for finance professionals with 198,000 members and 486,000 students in 180 countries worldwide.

Julie Hotchkiss, ACCA Director – Europe & Americas comments: ‘This is a key appointment for ACCA and I am delighted that Jillian has accepted the role. She brings a wealth of experience to the team and has a great understanding of how ACCA is working for the benefit of ACCA members and students in Canada.’

“I am honored to continue serving finance professionals throughout the country as we address ways to strengthen and improve our sector,” Ms. Couse said. “ACCA has a powerful global presence and our members are among the world’s most sought-after finance professionals. I am proud to lead our organization forward in Canada.”

Having joined ACCA in 2012, Ms. Couse has held several posts, most recently serving as Head of Operations and leading market development in the region. During her tenure with ACCA she has managed stakeholder engagement and strategic partnerships supporting members, students and other stakeholders. Additionally, Jillian formalized relationships with Canadian colleges and universities leading to multiple ACCA accredited finance and accounting programs across the country.

Ms. Couse is an experienced education and association management professional who has held various international roles in higher education and not-for-profit organizations, previously serving as the Director of Global Partnerships and Assistant Professor of International Business in higher education.

Ms. Couse holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in International Relations from Mount Allison University in New Brunswick, Canada, and a Master of Business Administration degree with a concentration in International Business from Schiller International University (Europe & USA).

About ACCA

ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) is the global body for finance professionals with 198,000 members and 486,000 students in 180 countries worldwide. We offer business-relevant, first-choice qualifications to people of application, ability and ambition around the world who seek a rewarding career in accountancy, finance and management.

We work through a network of 101 offices and centres and more than 7,291 Approved Employers worldwide, who provide high standards of employee learning and development. Through its public interest remit, ACCA promotes appropriate regulation of accounting and conducts relevant research to ensure accountancy continues to grow in reputation and influence. www.accaglobal.com

ACCA is not affiliated with any Chartered Accountant (CA) organization or Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) organization.

Contact: Jeff Simmons, [email protected], 917-673-0024

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.