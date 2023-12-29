Bestselling author and journalist is ‘incredibly bowled over’ to receive DBEJilly Cooper has been given a damehood in the new year honours list for her services to literature and charity.The 86-year-old bestselling author and journalist who was awarded a DBE said she was “delighted, bewildered and ecstatic”, although for one who counts Rishi Sunak among her fans, the honour should perhaps not be that much of a surprise. Continue reading…
