James C. Collins Jr., former CEO of Corteva Jim Collins Joins Vestaron Board of Directors

RTP, North Carolina, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vestaron is proud to announce that James C. Collins Jr., former CEO of Corteva, has joined its Board of Directors as Chair of the Governance Committee.

Collins brings to Vestaron more than 30 years of experience in the agriculture and food industries across operations, sales, marketing, general business, and corporate management. Most recently, Collins led the creation, spinout, and launch of Corteva from the unification of Dow AgroSciences and DuPont.

“Jim brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise including firsthand experience launching the industry’s last broad-spectrum nerve and muscular mode of action insecticide prior to Spear®, overseeing large-scale fermentation-based production of an insecticide, and managing government affairs”, Anna Rath, CEO of Vestaron, explains. “All of that plus his strategic outlook make him an ideal choice to support Vestaron’s continued development.”

“Both my background in bio-based industry and my interest in safe and sustainable agricultural solutions fueled my desire to be a part of the Vestaron Board of Directors,” states Collins. “I’ve been impressed with the talent I’ve met and execution of Vestaron to date and believe in the mission and potential of the organization.”

“It is exciting to begin a new year with such a strong addition to our Board. Jim will be occupying an independent Board Member seat for which Ordway Selections has approval rights. We are also gaining further operating experience and commercial knowledge with the appointment of Monty Bayer, Managing Partner at Grosvenor Food & AgTech, as Ordway Selections’ Board representative”, said Rath. “We are grateful for Ordway’s forward-thinking approach in helping us add such great talent and expertise to our Board.”

To learn more about Vestaron’s board and leadership, visit https://www.vestaron.com/about-us/.

About Vestaron Corporation

Vestaron is leading a peptide-based revolution in crop protection. We are committed to providing growers with novel, effective peptide-based biopesticides that address proven neuromuscular targets. Our peptides overcome existing resistance issues while offering a desired safety profile for workers, beneficials and the environment. Vestaron has earned global recognition for its work, including the inaugural 2015 Bernard Blum Award for novel biocontrol solutions, the prestigious Green Chemistry Challenge Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the American Chemical Society Green Chemistry Institute in 2020, and Best New Biologic Product in the 2021 Crop Science Awards. More information at www.vestaron.com.

CONTACT: Joyce Sciusco, Chief of Staff Vestaron (919) 689-8327 jsciusco@vestaron.com