House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan wrote a letter to Alphabet, Google’s parent company, on Saturday, demanding the company explain what influence the Biden administration may have had on its controversial Gemini AI program.
The Judiciary Committee asked for documents on the creation and deployment of the artificial intelligence chatbot.
“The Committee is investigating how and to what extent the Executive Branch has coerced or colluded with Big Tech and other i
