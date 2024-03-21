FIRST ON FOX: House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, is launching an investigation alongside Rep. Harriet Hageman, R-Wyo., into whether the IRS is using artificial intelligence (AI) technology to improperly surveil American taxpayers across the country.

In a pair of letters sent to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Attorney General Merrick Garland, the lawmakers point to a September 2023 press release in which the IRS said AI “will help IRS compliance teams

[Read Full story at source]