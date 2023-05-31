Sheets will lead the CommonSpirit Health hospitals and clinics of Centura Health in Denver, Fort Morgan, Colo., and Utah

Jim Sheets Centura Health Group President for hospitals and clinics of in Denver, Fort Morgan, Colo., and Utah

(Centennial, Colo.), May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Centura Health, the health care leader in Colorado, Utah and southwest Kansas, is pleased to announce that Jim Sheets has been named Group President, effective June 5, 2023.

On a mission to elevate others through service, authentic engagement, and fun, Jim will be responsible for the CommonSpirit Health hospitals and clinics in Denver, Fort Morgan, Colo., and Utah. In his role, Sheets will provide strategic and operational leadership to Longmont United Hospital, OrthoColorado Hospital, St. Anthony Hospital, St. Anthony North Hospital, St. Elizabeth Hospital and the five Holy Cross hospitals in Utah. He will also have responsibility for the health system’s continued growth in Denver and Utah.

Jim started his career with CommonSpirit Health in California and Arizona and is excited to come full circle and support building a connected, enabling, and faith-based health network in Utah, following CommonSpirit Health’s recent acquisition of five hospitals on May 1, 2023.

Jim has served in progressive leadership roles with Intermountain Healthcare for 16 years. Most recently, he served as Chief Operating Officer for Acute Care and provided oversight and strategic leadership to 21 hospitals, six Ambulatory Surgical Centers, eight operating lanes for acute care services, as well as outreach, telemedicine services and air ambulance services, including Life Flight.

Jim earned both Master of Healthcare Administration and Master of Business Administration degrees from the University of Minnesota and a Bachelor of Science degree in business management from the University of Utah. Jim is an adjunct professor in the Eccles School of Business at the University of Utah teaching in the Master’s in Healthcare Administration program and has served on the Utah Hospital Association Board of Directors.

Attachment

Jim Sheets

CONTACT: Lindsay Radford Centura Health 720.215.9662 lindsayradford@centura.org