Former President Jimmy Carter has now been in hospice care for one year.

The 39th president, who turned 99 in October, entered hospice care on Feb. 18, 2023. The Carter Center said America’s longest living president would spend his “remaining time” at his Georgia home in hospice care instead of continuing cancer treatments.

“After a series of short hospital stays, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter today decided to spend his remaining time at home with h

[Read Full story at source]