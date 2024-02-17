Former President Jimmy Carter has now been in hospice care for one year.
The 39th president, who turned 99 in October, entered hospice care on Feb. 18, 2023. The Carter Center said America’s longest living president would spend his “remaining time” at his Georgia home in hospice care instead of continuing cancer treatments.
“After a series of short hospital stays, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter today decided to spend his remaining time at home with h
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Jimmy Carter, 99, marks one year in home hospice care - February 17, 2024
- Rowdy anti-Israel group gathers outside Ted Cruz’s home for early morning protest: ‘Harassing my family’ - February 17, 2024
- Democratic presidential candidate announces campaign layoffs, vows to remain in race: ‘Really tough day’ - February 17, 2024