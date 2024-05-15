Jimmy Carter’s grandson provided an update on the former president’s health after he spent more than a year in hospice care, reconciling that his life is “coming to the end.”
Jason Carter, 48, addressed a mental health forum at the Carter Center in Georgia on Tuesday, where he said his grandfather was “doing ok” and praised the “outpouring of love” his family has received after the passing of the former first lady Rosalynn Carter, the forum’s namesak
