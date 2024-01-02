Media tycoon and pro-democracy activist is accused of conspiring to commit foreign collusion and publish seditious material Jimmy Lai pleaded not guilty to all charges at the resumption of his national security trial in Hong Kong on Tuesday.The media tycoon and pro-democracy activist is facing up to life in prison if found guilty on the charges against him, brought under the 2021 national security law and a colonial-era sedition law. Continue reading…

