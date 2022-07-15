Breaking News
Jindalee Resources to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com July 28th

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

PERTH, Western Australia, July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Jindalee Resources Limited (ASX: JRL) (OTCQX: JNDAF), an exploration company focused on the discovery of Tier 1 mineral deposits, today announced that Lindsay Dudfield, Executive Director, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on July 28th, 2022.

DATE: July 28th, 2022
TIME: 9:30 AM ET
LINK:   https://bit.ly/3ni2TNT

Available for 1×1 meetings: July 28th

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

●  Continuing to advance Jindalee’s 100% owned McDermitt Lithium Project

●  McDermitt is one of the largest lithium deposits in the US, containing 13.3Mt LCE

●  Drilling currently underway to further grow and derisk McDermitt

●  Exploration on Australian nickel, gold & lithium projects accelerating

About Jindalee Resources

Jindalee Resources is an exploration company with direct and indirect exposure to lithium, gold, base and strategic metals, iron ore, uranium and magnesite through projects generated by the Company’s technical team.

Jindalee’s strategy is to acquire prospective ground, add value through focused exploration and either advance key assets to development, introduce partners to assist in funding further progress, or fund this activity via a dedicated company in which Jindalee retains a significant interest.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access.  Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:
Jindalee Resources Limited
Lindsay Dudfield
Executive Director
+61 8 9321 7550 enquiry@jindalee.net

Virtual Investor Conferences
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com

