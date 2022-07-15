Jindalee Resources to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com July 28th

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

PERTH, Western Australia, July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Jindalee Resources Limited (ASX: JRL) (OTCQX: JNDAF), an exploration company focused on the discovery of Tier 1 mineral deposits, today announced that Lindsay Dudfield, Executive Director, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on July 28th, 2022.

DATE: July 28th, 2022

TIME: 9:30 AM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3ni2TNT

Available for 1×1 meetings: July 28th

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.





Recent Company Highlights

● Continuing to advance Jindalee’s 100% owned McDermitt Lithium Project

● McDermitt is one of the largest lithium deposits in the US, containing 13.3Mt LCE

● Drilling currently underway to further grow and derisk McDermitt

● Exploration on Australian nickel, gold & lithium projects accelerating

About Jindalee Resources

Jindalee Resources is an exploration company with direct and indirect exposure to lithium, gold, base and strategic metals, iron ore, uranium and magnesite through projects generated by the Company’s technical team.

Jindalee’s strategy is to acquire prospective ground, add value through focused exploration and either advance key assets to development, introduce partners to assist in funding further progress, or fund this activity via a dedicated company in which Jindalee retains a significant interest.

