PERTH, Australia, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Jindalee Resources (ASX: JRL, OTCQX: JNDAF), based in Perth, Western Australia and focused on advancing Jindalee’s 100% owned McDermitt Lithium Project (USA), today announced that Lindsay Dudfield, Executive Director & CEO, will present live at the Battery and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on May 3rd, 2023.

DATE: May 3rd

TIME: 9:30am EST (US)

LINK: https://bit.ly/44jNv83

Available for 1×1 meetings: May 4th and 5th

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

February 2023 McDermitt resource increased by 62% to 21.5 Mt LCE

McDermitt is now the largest lithium deposit in North America

MOU signed with POSCO to evaluate McDermitt (POSCO provides lithium to GM)

Australian projects divested January 2023; Jindalee now a pure play US lithium company

Tight capital structure (only 57.4M shares on issue) provides high leverage for investors

About Jindalee Resources

Jindalee Resources (ASX: JRL, OTCQX: JNDAF) is a pure-play US lithium company focused on the development of the giant McDermitt Lithium Project (21.5 Mt LCE), currently the largest lithium deposit in North America. The Company also provides shareholders with indirect exposure to lithium, gold, base and strategic metals, iron ore, uranium and magnesite in Australia through projects generated by the Company’s technical team. Management are strong supporters and hold 30% of issued capital.

