Jio and Guavus Partner on AI-powered Analytics

World’s largest mobile data network operator to use Guavus solutions to deliver a superior customer experience and intelligent automation

MUMBAI, India and SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Jio , the world’s largest mobile data network service provider, and Guavus, a Thales company and the leader in AI-powered analytics for communications service providers, announced a partnership today centered on AI-driven analytics. Guavus’ AI-based solutions will provide real-time customer experience analytics, predictive analytics to automate network troubleshooting, and key marketing insights to Jio. As a result, Jio will be able to offer superior service to its customers while addressing critical service operations with intelligent automation.

Jio is one of the world’s largest and fastest growing data service operators with more than 300 million subscribers. The Indian service provider, which has disrupted the market with its affordable data plans and unlimited calling benefits, has created a completely digital experience for its users – ranging from data services on smartphones, to gigabit Internet at home, along with a portfolio of media offerings and IoT devices such as smart speakers and switches for the smart home.

“Our networks generate 4 to 5 petabytes of data each day. If this data can be properly analyzed in real-time using big data analytics and predictive analytics techniques, we can both improve the health of our network through intelligent automation and offer multiple, customized personal services to our customers. Guavus’ solutions enable us to do this – we can make data-driven decisions that allow us to deliver a great experience to our customers while bringing intelligent automation to our operations,” said Anish Shah, President of IT, Reliance Jio.

“Guavus provides us data analytics technology and out-of-the-box analytics solutions for intelligent operations and marketing – but they’re not just fishing for us, they’re giving us the ability to fish. Our teams will be able to take advantage of a ‘self-service’ platform to build custom analytics applications that are tied very closely to their areas of the business and to deliver quality new products much faster,” said Kiran Thomas, President, Reliance Industries.

Said Anukool Lakhina, Guavus Founder and President, “Guavus has been a pioneer working on AI-powered analytics solutions with service providers around the world. The rapid growth, range and affordability of Jio’s service offerings and their innovative use of AI and analytics is transformative for their customers and India. We’re thrilled to be partnering with Jio to provide the AI and analytics foundation for the digital services revolution in India.”

About Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited (“Jio”), a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited (“RIL”), has built a world-class all-IP data strong future-proof network with the latest 4G LTE technology. It is the only network conceived and born as a Mobile Video Network from the ground up and supporting Voice over LTE technology. It is future ready and can be easily upgraded to support even more data, as technologies advance on to 5G, 6G and beyond.

Jio has brought transformational changes in the Indian digital services space to enable the vision of Digital India for 1.2 billion Indians and propel India into global leadership in digital economy. It has created an eco-system comprising network, devices, applications and content, service experience and affordable tariffs for everyone to live the Jio Digital Life. As part of its customer offers, Jio has revolutionized the Indian telecom landscape by making voice calls for Jio customers absolutely free, across India, to any network, and always. Jio makes India the highest quality, most affordable data market in the world so that every Indian can do Datagiri.

About Guavus (a Thales company)

Guavus is at the forefront of AI-based big data analytics and machine learning innovation, driving digital transformation at 6 of the 7 world’s largest telecommunications providers. Using the Guavus Reflex® solution, customers are able to analyze big data in real time and take decisive actions to lower costs, increase efficiencies, and dramatically improve the end-to-end customer experience – all with the scale and security required by next-gen 5G and IoT networks.

Guavus enables service providers to leverage both customizable ‘self-service analytics’ and out-of-the-box analytics applications for advanced network planning and operations, mobile traffic analytics, marketing, customer care, security and IoT. Discover more at www.guavus.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

