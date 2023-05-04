Industry Leader Jitterbit Received Silver Award for “Customer Service Department of the Year”

ALAMEDA, Calif., May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Jitterbit , a global leader for empowering transformation through automation, has been recognized with a prestigious Stevie® Award in the 21st Annual American Business Awards® today. The company won a Silver Stevie for “Customer Service Department of the Year.”

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.’s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

Jitterbit was recognized for its “decision to integrate its customer support staff through the entire customer relationship lifecycle and highlight UX platforms like Jitterbit University to demonstrate a solid commitment to customer support. Their data establishes a strong and effective customer service team with an impressive library of positive testimonials,” according to comments from one of the judges. More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners.

“We are incredibly grateful to be chosen for this honor by The American Business Awards judges,” said Dan Moore, senior vice president of client services at Jitterbit. “Receiving a Stevie Award is a testament to Jitterbit’s continued commitment to our customers’ success and the dedication our team has put into perfecting our product and customer service offerings. We are excited to continue helping customers optimize their connectivity and scalability, and will always go above and beyond to ensure their satisfaction and success.”

Delivering collaborative, user-centric customer service is one of Jitterbit’s core differentiators and pillars of success, along with delivering a complete, unified platform and the deep-rooted expertise of its engaged subject matter specialists. This recognition reflects Jitterbit’s position as an industry leader, having recently been named a Leader in the Spring 2023 G2 Grid Reports for integration platform as a service (iPaaS), application programming interface (API) management and electronic data interchange (EDI).

More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning “crowned,” the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Tuesday, June 13.

“It is very gratifying for us to be able to recognize the achievements of such a wide variety of organizations, teams and individuals in the 21st ABAs, and we look forward to bringing them together in New York on June 13 to celebrate with them,” said Maggie Miller, president of the Stevie Awards.

About Jitterbit, Inc.

Jitterbit empowers business transformation by automating critical business processes for faster, more informed decision-making. Jitterbit is the only provider to seamlessly combine and simplify the power of integration, APIM, and no-code app creation to amplify the value of your tech stack and speed up your digital journey. Organizations worldwide rely on Jitterbit’s experience and expertise to help them save time and money, while creating exceptional experiences, now and into the future. Learn how Jitterbit helps people work happier at www.jitterbit.com or follow us on LinkedIn .