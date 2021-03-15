Jitterbit is a Gold Medalist in the 2021 SoftwareReviews Data Integration & iPaaS Data Quadrant

Breaking News
Jitterbit Receives Highest Score for Breadth of Features; Receives Top-Three Score in Business Value Created

ALAMEDA, Calif., March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Jitterbit, the API transformation company, today announced that it has been recognized as a gold medallist and leader in the 2021 Data Integration & iPaaS Data Quadrant report from SoftwareReviews, a division of IT research and consulting firm Info-Tech Research Group. The award is based on the collective knowledge of real users and placement is based on satisfaction with product features, vendor experience, capabilities and emotional sentiment.

Breadth of Features and Business Value Created were two of the strongest capabilities associated with Jitterbit. Jitterbit was the highest ranking vendor in the Breadth of Features category, and achieved the top satisfaction scores in a variety of areas representing vendor capabilities and product features, including:

  • Ease of Implementation
  • Ease of Data Integration
  • Availability and Quality of Training

Jitterbit also received an Emotional Footprint score of +89, receiving top scores around transparency, fairness, and enabling productivity. Jitterbit received no negative Emotional Footprint scores, one of just two vendors to do so. Emotional Footprint Metrics in which Jitterbit ranked highly include:

  • Client Friendly Policies
  • Performance Enhancing
  • Saving Time

The Emotional Footprint makes the SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant unique as it is the inclusion of aggregated emotional response ratings in the areas of service, negotiation, product impact, conflict resolution, and strategy and innovation. This creates a powerful indicator of overall user feeling toward the vendor and its product from the software user’s point of view.

“Jitterbit is committed to providing an exceptional user experience,” said Shekar Hariharan, Vice President of Marketing at Jitterbit. “Our gold medalist distinction indicates that not only have we met our customers’ needs, but we have delighted them in the process. We look forward to maintaining our strong position in the market moving forward.”

About SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant Awards and Software Reports:
SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant Awards recognize outstanding vendors in the technology marketplace as evaluated by their users annually. Top vendors in a software category are eligible to receive Data Quadrant Gold Medals, provided their net-promoter scores meet the threshold for sufficiently high user satisfaction across four areas of evaluation: vendor capabilities, product features, likeliness to recommend, and vendor experience. In-depth product evaluation reports are available at http://www.softwarereviews.com.

About SoftwareReviews:
SoftwareReviews is a division of Info-Tech Research Group, a world-class IT research and consulting firm established in 1997. Backed by two decades of IT research and advisory experience, SoftwareReviews is a leading source of expertise and insight into the enterprise software landscape and client-vendor relationships. By collecting real data from IT and business professionals, the SoftwareReviews methodology produces the most detailed and authentic insights into the experience of evaluating and purchasing enterprise software.

About Jitterbit, Inc.
Jitterbit, the API transformation company, makes it quicker and easier for businesses to exploit data from any source, empowering them to rapidly innovate and make faster, more effective decisions. The Jitterbit Harmony API integration platform and API360 solutions enable companies to quickly connect SaaS, on-premises, and cloud applications and instantly infuse intelligence into any business process. To learn more, visit www.jitterbit.com or follow us on LinkedIn and on Twitter at @Jitterbit.

