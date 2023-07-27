Harmony EDI’s flexibility, enhanced visibility, ease of use, centralized trading partner management and competitive pricing make it a superior choice in the market

ALAMEDA, Calif., July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Jitterbit , a global leader for empowering transformation through automation, today announced its self-managed, cloud-based electronic data interchange (EDI) solution that comes fully integrated in the Jitterbit Harmony platform. With Harmony EDI , users can fully self-serve and self-manage EDI processes. Data is automatically transferred between trading partners (i.e. Amazon, Home Depot, Lowes, Walmart, and more) and merchants into the merchant’s ERP, CRM, and shipping systems. This helps to streamline processes and automate workflows, eliminating the manual processing and approvals of EDI transactions, and ensuring the accuracy of information being transmitted between systems.

Traditional EDI offerings rely on third-party vendor platforms to handle EDI for their customers, posing significant challenges for businesses. The application disparity and need for additional connectors makes it difficult to scale as new EDI trading partners and applications are added. Additionally, many EDI vendors do not have the technical expertise to manage integrations outside of EDI which limits businesses that want to scale.

Jitterbit’s fully integrated and self-managed Harmony EDI eradicates the above obstacles, bringing a new level of ease of use and functionality to the market. Many EDI solutions offer complicated EDI integrations limited to document translators or the movement and exchange of data between trading partners and businesses. With Harmony EDI, businesses have access to a cloud-based iPaaS solution with a suite of applications that support customized integrations and the ability to easily add and manage systems and applications that integrate with EDI. Harmony EDI supports businesses of all types—from those with an experienced or dedicated EDI team who want to manage EDI themselves, to businesses with very little or no EDI experience who want a reliable vendor to set up their EDI processes and trading partners.

Harmony EDI gives users full visibility and control, enabling them to:

Manage and configure trading partners : Harmony EDI’s centralized platform delivers advanced features for businesses to manage all aspects of their trading partner relationships, with access to more than 1,000 trading partners and 4,000 maps.

Gain full visibility into EDI transactions and documents: With enhanced tracking and reporting capabilities, Harmony EDI gives businesses the visibility they need to quickly identify and address issues, such as transaction errors, ensuring timely and accurate document exchange. This includes the ability to self-manage trading partners and EDI workflows with ERP and back-end systems, and the ability to easily add new trading partners as the business scales.

Integrate with ERP systems: Fully integrated in the Harmony platform, Harmony EDI powers integrations with industry-leading ERP systems such as SAP, Oracle Netsuite, Sage, Microsoft Dynamics 365, and more, further enabling businesses to automate their EDI processes and streamline their workflows between systems and applications.

Seamlessly work with Jitterbit's full iPaaS solution: With Harmony EDI, businesses can easily add applications and systems to their tech stack, create automated workflows between applications and have better visibility of application data across platforms.

“Today, Jitterbit takes a leap forward in the world of EDI solutions with the launch of Harmony EDI. Seamlessly embedded in the cloud, this game-changing offering brings flexibility, enhanced visibility and unparalleled user-friendliness,” said Vito Salvaggio, SVP of product management at Jitterbit. “With centralized trading partner management and competitive pricing, Harmony EDI stands tall as the superior choice in the market. B2B vendors can say goodbye to limitations and embrace a new era of streamlined processes, automated workflows, and the power to redefine success.”

Jitterbit Harmony EDI will be available immediately. To learn more, please visit www.jitterbit.com/product/edi/ .

About Jitterbit, Inc.

Jitterbit empowers business transformation with low-code enterprise solutions for integration and application development. Jitterbit combines and simplifies the power of iPaaS, APIM, EDI, and LCAP to amplify the value of on-premise, cloud-based, and SaaS systems and accelerate the digital journey. Organizations around the globe rely on Jitterbit’s experience and expertise to help them automate critical business processes and build applications to future-proof their business. Learn how Jitterbit helps people work happier at www.jitterbit.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

