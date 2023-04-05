Report reveals continued customer satisfaction and high ROI earned the company top rankings from mid-market and enterprise organizations for 21 seasons

ALAMEDA, Calif., April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Jitterbit , a global leader for empowering transformation through automation, today announced that it has been recognized as a Leader in the Spring 2023 G2 Grid Report for integration platform-as-a-service (iPaaS), a Leader in the mid-market report and a High Performer in the enterprise report. The company was also named a Leader in the Grid Reports for application programming interface (API) management and electronic data interchange (EDI). This is the 6th consecutive year Jitterbit has been highly ranked by G2, receiving a total of 25 G2 badges in this season’s reports.

The Grid Reports from G2, the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace, assess reviews by verified users, providing unbiased ratings on user satisfaction, features and price based on the most reviews available anywhere.

Jitterbit was recognized as a Leader based on high customer satisfaction scores and large market presence, taking the top score on the iPaaS Implementation Index for Enterprise. In particular, enterprises ranked Jitterbit as a top product among Enterprise iPaaS vendors, earning the company high and/or leading scores in a variety of categories including: best estimated return on investment (ROI), most implementable and best results.

The company was named a Leader in the European, UK and Asia Pacific markets in the iPaaS reports and the European and Asia Pacific markets in the EDI reports.

“Our customers are at the heart of everything we do at Jitterbit, and we are incredibly grateful for their continued support and to be recognized as a leader by G2,” said Singu Srinivas, senior vice president and general manager, North America, at Jitterbit. “Our unwavering focus on delivering exceptional products and services reflects our commitment to meet our customers’ evolving needs. As we continue to work hand-in-hand, we are excited to empower our customers to achieve their goals and unlock new possibilities.”

Key G2 Grid Report highlights include:

Best Estimated ROI

Jitterbit ranked No. 1 for the best estimated ROI score for enterprises in the iPaaS Results Index report, reflecting its efficiency and strong overall performance. This ranking is based on a combination of estimated time to ROI and time to go live.

In the iPaaS report for enterprise, Jitterbit also ranked No. 1 for most implementable and best results.

Momentum Leader in iPaaS, API Management and EDI

Jitterbit was named a Momentum Leader for iPaaS, API Management and EDI. The company ranked No. 1 in the Momentum Grid Report for EDI, far surpassing the average ratings. The momentum score is calculated by a proprietary algorithm that factors in social, web, employee and review data that G2 has deemed influential in a company’s momentum.

Leader in UK, European and Asia Pacific Markets

The company was named a Leader in the Asia Pacific, European and UK Regional Grid Reports, as well as the European and Asia Pacific mid-market reports for iPaaS. In addition, Jitterbit was ranked No.1 in the Europe Regional Grid Report for EDI, receiving high scores for quality of support, ease of use, meeting requirements, ease of admin and doing business with, and ease of setup.

Overall, Jitterbit is ranked 4.6 out of 5 stars. Reviewers describe Jitterbit as:

“Most effective platform for integration with new channels”

“Amazing support with a fast turnaround activation time”

“Intuitive and great functionality platform managing multiple marketing channels”

“Software with great functionalities with data migration and software configuration”

To learn more about Jitterbit, please visit www.jitterbit.com .

About Jitterbit, Inc.

Jitterbit empowers business transformation by automating critical business processes for faster, more informed decision-making. Jitterbit is the only provider to seamlessly combine and simplify the power of integration, APIM, and no-code app creation to amplify the value of your tech stack and speed up your digital journey. Organizations worldwide rely on Jitterbit’s experience and expertise to help them save time and money, while creating exceptional experiences, now and into the future. Learn how Jitterbit helps people work happier at www.jitterbit.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

About G2

G2 is the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 60 million people annually — including employees at all of the FORTUNE 500 — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business – including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

