Exceptional ROI and customer satisfaction earned the company top rankings from mid-market and enterprise organizations

ALAMEDA, Calif., Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Jitterbit , the API transformation company, today announced that it has been recognized as a Leader in the Winter 2023 G2 Grid Report for electronic data exchange (EDI) for mid-market and enterprise organizations, outranking other established integration vendors. The company was also named a Leader in integration platform-as-a-service (iPaaS) in the mid-market report and a High Performer in the enterprise report. Jitterbit was awarded 20 G2 badges across the reports.

The Grid Reports from G2, the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace, assess reviews by verified users, providing unbiased ratings on user satisfaction, features and price based on the most reviews available anywhere.

Jitterbit was recognized as a Leader based on its high customer satisfaction scores and large market presence. In particular, enterprises ranked Jitterbit as a top product among iPaaS vendors, earning the company high and/or leading scores in a variety of categories including: users most likely to recommend, best estimated return on investment (ROI), best usability, most implementable and best results.

The company was also named a Leader in the UK and European markets and a Momentum Leader in the EDI and iPaaS reports.

Key G2 Grid Report highlights include:

Users Most Likely to Recommend

Jitterbit tied for the top score for enterprise users recommending Jitterbit products in the iPaaS report. This ranking is based on the highest likelihood to recommend.

Best Estimated ROI

Jitterbit ranked No. 1 for the best estimated ROI score for enterprises in the iPaaS report, demonstrating its efficiency and strong overall performance. This ranking is based on a combination of estimated time to ROI and time to go live.

In the iPaaS report for enterprise, Jitterbit also ranked No. 1 for best usability, most implementable and best results.

Momentum Leader in EDI and iPaaS

Jitterbit was named a Momentum Leader for EDI and iPaaS. The company ranked No. 1 in the Momentum Grid Report for EDI. The company achieved high scores in review, social and employee growth, far surpassing the average rating. The momentum score is calculated by a proprietary algorithm that factors in social, web, employee and review data that G2 has deemed influential in a company’s momentum.

Leader in UK and European Markets

The company was named a Leader in the UK Regional Grid Report for iPaaS. In addition, Jitterbit was recognized as a Leader and ranked No. 1 in the Europe Regional Grid Report for EDI. Jitterbit received high scores for quality of support, ease of use, meeting requirements, ease of admin and doing business with, and ease of setup.

Overall, Jitterbit is ranked 4.6 out of 5 stars. Reviewers describe Jitterbit as:

“Great go-to tool for enterprise integration solutions.”

“Stable, reliable and full-featured extract, transform, and load (ETL) platform.”

“Best tool for data migration and processing with a good customer support team.”

“A user-friendly tool to bring business to the next level.”

“It is an honor to continually receive top ratings from those who know Jitterbit best—our customers,” said Singu Srinivas, senior vice president and general manager, North America, at Jitterbit. “It is truly for and with our customers that we have built Jitterbit’s best-of-breed integration solutions. We look forward to continuing to provide exceptional products, services and customer support to help our users connect systems across the enterprise and innovate faster.”

To learn more about Jitterbit, please visit www.jitterbit.com .

