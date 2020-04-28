JLab Audio Brings Its Accessible Innovation To The USB Microphone Market With New TALK Series

Great for conference calls, podcasting, gaming and professional level voice and music recording

JLab Audio starts shipping the Talk Series USB Microphones in May with three models starting at $49. Features include up to four directional options and a mimimum of 24 bit rate and 96k sample rate. Ideal for everything from gaming, streaming and web-based calls, to podcast and professional-level recording.

San Diego, CA, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — JLab Audio is expanding its portfolio of high-quality and affordable audio accessories into the rapidly growing USB-microphone space. The new JLab Talk are a multi-tiered line of USB microphones ideal for everything from gaming, streaming and web-based calls, to podcast and professional-level recording. True to its brand identity, JLab created their Talk Series USB Microphones ahead of the curve in combining high-quality, feature-packed products at price points below the established leaders in the space. The new JLab TALK series will launch with the Talk GO ($49), Talk ($99), and Talk Pro ($149), all scheduled to ship in early May on jlabaudio.com with other online retailers coming soon.

The genesis of JLab Audio’s Talk series followed a similar path to the rise of their audio products. As smartphones rose in popularity, JLab’s wireless headphones and earbuds were created in line with direct demand by consumers and retailers for high-quality, affordable alternatives to what was on the market. With interest in podcasting, game streaming and unboxing videos becoming more prevalent in the last few years, so has the need for affordable differentiation.

JLab CEO Win Cramer saw there was a strong opportunity to extend JLab’s signature style of feature-packed, quality electronic accessories into the USB microphone category. JLab’s engineers rose to the challenge with the development of the JLab TALK series with the same innovative development and bring-to-market process that has led the company to become the #1 true wireless earbud brand in the under $100 category according to NPD1 .

Each JLab Talk microphone has been tuned to deliver optimal sound recording for the usage scenario for which it was created. The Talk GO is compact, lightweight and portable, designed for calling, streaming, and podcasting. The second product in the collection, the JLab Talk, ups the ante by including three condensers and four directional options, all at a price point below leading competitors offering similar features. For those looking for a professional-grade USB mic, the Talk PRO takes the series to the next level by increasing the recording sample rate to an impressive 192k.

All JLab Audio Talk series microphones feature 24-bit rate, plug & play compatibility, 3.5mm headphone jack for zero-latency, quick-mute button, 5/8″ mount foldable stands, and on-mic controls. In addition, each model comes with a 5-foot USB / USB-C braided cable, providing ample length for positioning microphones when recording both audio and video.

“JLab excels at creating accessibly priced, innovative options in the technology space. While we’re not abandoning our roots in audio, the Talk series shows that JLab’s ability to innovate can go well beyond what you hear, to what you say, and potentially, even further,” said JLab CEO Win Cramer.

The launch of the JLab Talk series comes on the heels of their recently introduced GO Air earbuds, which broke new ground by providing a feature-packed true wireless product at the wallet-friendly price point of $29.99. Among other features, the GO Air incorporates microphones into each earbud, allowing either to be used individually while the other remains in the charging case. The GO Air includes features typically only found on higher-priced products, including touch controls, multiple ear tips, and three different EQ settings, helping to ensure the user has an audio experience customized to their personal preference.

Additional features and specifications include:

Talk GO – $49

Ideally suited for designed for web-based audio calls or streaming, and podcasting

# of Condensers: 2

Directional Options: Cardioid and omni

Recording Sample Rate: 96k

24 Bit Rate

Plug and Play with Mac and PC

Control Knobs for Volume Controls

5/8” input for swivel mounting

3.5mm headphone jack

5’ USB/ USB-C braided cable

Dimension: 127x55x55mm

Dimension (with tripod position): 150x195x195mm

Weight (Microphone Body): 130gr

Weight (Microphone with stand): 299.3gr

Talk – $99

Ideally suited for designed for creating calls, game streaming, podcasting, and interview-style recordings

# of Condensers: 3

4 Directional Options: Cardioid and omni, stereo and bi-directional

Recording Sample Rate: 96k

24 Bit Rate

Plug and Play with Mac and PC

Control Knobs for Volume/Gain Controls

5/8” input for swivel mounting

3.5mm headphone jack

5’ USB/ USB-C braided cable

Dimension:135x70x63mm

Dimension (with tripod position): 235x195x195mm

Weight (Microphone Body): 215gr

Weight (Microphone with stand): 412.7gr

Talk PRO – $149

Ideally suited for designed for calls, podcasting, streaming and professional level vocal recording

# of Condensers: 3

4 Directional Options: Cardioid and omni, stereo and bi-directional

Recording Sample Rate: 192k

24 Bit Rate

Plug and Play with Mac and PC

Control Knobs for Volume/Gain Controls

5/8” input for swivel mounting

3.5mm headphone jack

5’ USB/ USB-C braided cable

Dimension: 170x55x65mm

Dimension (with tripod position): 270x195x195mm

Weight (Microphone Body): 266.5gr

Weight (Microphone with stand): 501.4gr

About JLab Audio

JLab Audio is an award-winning designer of personal audio including earbuds, headphones and Bluetooth™ speakers. JLab Audio was founded in 2005 with the mission to enhance an active lifestyle through incredible sound, inspired design and innovative technology without the rock star price. No matter your passion, JLab Audio keeps you GOing with high quality gear; inspired designs and world class, hassle free customer support. For more information visit www.jlabaudio.com.

1 NPD Group’s U.S. Retail Tracking Service, Stereo Headphones, Bluetooth Capable, No wire/no band, Oct. 2018-Nov 2019

